KRI bids farewell to literary giant Abdullah Hama Baki

2025-03-17 17:36:04 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdishwriter and thinker Abdullah Hama Baki, one of the prominent figures in the culturalscene, passed away in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI), after a battlewith illness.

The late Baki, a distinguishedresearcher and prolific author, left an indelible mark on Kurdish literatureand the arts. His extensive body of work, which spanned a wide range ofartistic and cultural topics, not only enriched the Kurdish library but alsosolidified his reputation among intellectuals as a key figure in advancing theKurdish enlightenment movement and strengthening the region’s culturalidentity.

Baki was also the brother of HamaHama Baki, another influential force in the Kurdish cultural scene.