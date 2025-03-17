Tens of thousands attend rallies in Yemen after deadly US airstrikes – Middle East crisis live

2025-03-17 18:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Huge demonstrations in Houthi-controlled areas come as more than 50 people die in strikes responding to Red Sea attacks

More than 200 people, including women and children, have been killed in Syria in incidents involving war remnants in the three months since the fall of the Assad regime, as bomb disposal experts warn that “no area in Syria is safe”.

The number of casualties has risen as approximately 1.2 million people return to their former homes and lands after being displaced by the country’s brutal civil war.

The US and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen are both vowing escalation after the US launched a wave of deadly airstrikes on Saturday with the stated aim of deterring the rebel group from attacking Red Sea shipping. Updating an earlier death toll, Houthi health ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi said 53 people had been killed including “five children and two women”, and that 98 people had been injured.

Iran will respond to US president Donald Trump’s invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, the foreign ministry said on Monday, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and president Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.

A civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike south of Gaza City yesterday evening, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. An Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, medics said on Monday. There have been many more reports of Palestinians being killed by Israeli forces since the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, came into effect on 19 January.

Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles continue to be positioned around the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. Wafa correspondents are reporting that Israeli bulldozers are levelling streets and widening others to allow for the entry of more military vehicles.

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced he will seek to dismiss the director of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, through a cabinet vote later this week, in a move that will prompt further accusations of authoritarianism. The Israeli prime minister said in a video statement on Sunday that “ongoing distrust” made it impossible for him to continue to work with Ronen Bar, who has led Shin Bet since 2021.

Germany is pledging a further €300m ($326m; £252m) in aid for Syrians through the UN and select organisations, the country’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said this morning ahead of an EU-led donor conference in Brussels. More than half of the funds, which will go towards providing food, healthcare and emergency shelters, among other relief, will be allocated without the transitional government in the country, she said.

