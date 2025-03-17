KRG transfers over $35M to Federal treasury

2025-03-17 18:08:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanRegional Government (KRG) announced the transfer of non-oil revenues to the Federaltreasury for February.

According to the Kurdish Ministryof Finance and Economy’s statement, the amount transferred totaled 48.722billion Iraqi dinars (approximately$37.2 million) and was deposited in the Erbil branch of the Central Bank ofIraq.

Last month, the KRGtransferred approximately 52 billion dinars (around $39.7 million) in non-oilrevenues to Baghdad.