EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

2025-03-17 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels -- but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as US support dries up.

Western and regional powers are desperate to steer Syria onto the road to stability after 14 years of civil war that have sent millions of refugees over its borders.

For the first time, the Syrian authorities were represented at the annual conference in Brussels -- with interim foreign minister Assaad al-Shibani attending.