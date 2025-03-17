Al-Shaibani: Reconstructing Syria is the responsibility of the international community, sanctions must be completely removed
2025-03-17 22:00:03 - From: SANA
Brussels, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, said that the reconstruction of Syria is not only a national responsibility, but also the responsibility of the entire international community, noting the importance of the positive steps taken by the European Union, including the suspension of some sanctions. “The meeting in Brussels is a moral duty …