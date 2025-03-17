Kurdistan Health Ministry discusses medical cooperation with Global Coalition

2025-03-17 22:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Kurdistan Region’s Health Minister, Saman Barzanji, met with a delegationfrom the Global Coalition on Monday to discuss strengthening healthcarecooperation and developing medical institutions in the Region.

Accordingto a statement from the Health Ministry, Barzanji received the coalitiondelegation, which included the commander of the Italian forces, his deputy, andthe new medical team of Yawarian. The meeting focused on exchanging medicalexpertise and enhancing collaboration in the health sector.

Discussionsalso covered strengthening ties between Kurdistan’s healthcare institutions andthe coalition’s medical team, as well as programs aimed at improving the skillsof healthcare workers and expanding medical cooperation and mutual support.