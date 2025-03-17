Erbil police bust fake kidnapping plot

2025-03-17 22:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Erbil police, the capital of theKurdistan Region, arrested two Bangladeshi nationals on charges of"fabricating" a kidnapping incident.

Erbil police announced in a statement that one of theBangladeshi asked his family to send $12,000 to pay off debts to his friends.However, his family refused. He then fabricated the kidnapping incident withthe help of one of his friends. He recorded a fake video showing himself beingtortured and sent it to his family, hoping they would pay the amount requiredfor his release.

Following the investigation, the individual and his friendswere arrested by the decision of the judiciary, with Erbil police coordinatingwith the Asayish security forces, and they were referred to court for legalproceedings.