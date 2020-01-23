Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

2020/01/23 | 17:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

U.S.



Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against “a vile tide of anti-Semitism” sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as a main perpetrator.

“We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence all across the world and we must stand together,” Pence told an audience of world leaders during a Holocaust memorial forum in Jerusalem.

“In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.



The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.