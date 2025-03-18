Nowruz: Kurds celebrate amidst Iranian restrictions

2025-03-18 03:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish cities across Iran marked Nowruz, the Kurdishand Persian New Year, with large public celebrations despite heavy restrictionsimposed by authorities.

Nowruz has become a politically charged occasion,widely seen as an expression of Kurdish national identity. Authorities havebeen increasingly wary of mass gatherings, particularly since the protests thaterupted in 2022 following the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a young Kurdishwoman from Saqqez.

This year, measures were stricter than in 2024,as the holiday coincided with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, giving thegovernment an additional reason to impose tighter controls. Pro-governmentclerics condemned the celebrations, calling them a violation of religioussanctity and urging authorities to take action against organizers.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, basedin Norway, reported that security forces were deployed in Kurdish cities andtowns, including Kermanshah, Oshnavieh, Saqqez, and Bukan. Armed withsemi-heavy weapons, these forces moved to prevent gatherings and suppresstraditional celebrations, leading to multiple arrests.

Despite the crackdown, Nowruz festivities continuedacross Kurdish-majority regions in western Iran, including Ilam, Kermanshah,Sanandaj, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan.

Many attendees wore traditional Kurdishclothing, which has increasingly become a symbol of cultural identity. Mendressed in khaki Kurdish outfits—jackets and trousers—along with scarveswrapped around their heads, a style historically linked to Peshmerga fighters.Women wore brightly embroidered dresses in vivid colors, reflecting thecultural significance of the holiday.

Videos and photographs showed thousandsgathering in public squares, performing traditional Kurdish dances, and wearingcolorful attire.

The celebrations unfolded against the backdropof Iran’s deepening economic crisis and escalating tensions with the UnitedStates and Israel, adding to the country’s growing political challenges.