A music center that turns into a destination for Arab talent

2020/01/23 | 19:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Safa Alwan

It is not surprising that"Mustafa Zayer Center for Music" has turned into a destination for attracting Arab talents, and he is looking for an understanding of the melodies and musical notes. This center is run by a young man who was inspired by his passion for music and his mastery of playing the oud instrument, which has become his identity.

Iraqi News Agency toured the center of this center and met its director, musician Mustafa Zayer, who revealed the idea of ​​creating this place, which dates back to the year 2013, when it was spatially initially only a small room, but the increasing pace of creativity and the increase in the pioneers of this room paid Zire to its expansion 2016 into three rooms.