2025-03-18 04:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The German Embassy in Iraq has confirmed that trade between Germany and Iraq reached €1.7 billion in 2024, with a 10% growth in German exports over four years. Roland Westebbe, Deputy Director of the German Embassy Mission in Iraq, stated that Germany aims to expand its trade relations with Iraq, viewing it […]

The post Germany-Iraq Trade Reaches EUR1.7bn first appeared on Iraq Business News.