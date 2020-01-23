Salih discussed with the Secretary General of NATO the decision to withdraw foreign forces

2020/01/23 | 19:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, President of the Republic Barham Salih discussed with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq and stressing the importance of respecting his sovereignty.

"The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received at his residence in Davos, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg," said a statement of the Presidential Information Office for the Presidency received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).