Amman Chamber to Open Trade Office in Iraq

2025-03-18 04:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Baghdad Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Amman Chamber of Commerce's plan to establish a trade office in Baghdad, aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Iraq and Jordan. During a meeting with Raad Bureij, Vice President of the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce, Amman Chamber President Khalil Al-Haj Toufic emphasized […]

