PM bans foreign forces from roaming inside Iraq without his permission
2019/02/15 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering

security institutions to prevent friendly forces to roam inside Iraqi cities

without his permission as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a source

said.



Abd al-Mahdi claimed in December that there are no

"pure" US military bases in the country. Anbar Provincial

Council reported that a number of 50 US military trucks headed from Kuwait to

Ayn al-Assad base west of the province without permission.Council member Eid al-Ammash

said in a press statement that the 50 trucks entered the base without informing

the local government, noting, "The Council of Anbar does not have any

powers to prevent the uncontrolled movements of US forces in the province."The federal

government and the parliament's security and defense committee "bear full

responsibility for the American presence and the violation of Iraqi sovereignty,"

Ammash added.





