PM bans foreign forces from roaming inside Iraq without his permission

2019/02/15 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering
security institutions to prevent friendly forces to roam inside Iraqi cities
without his permission as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a source
said.
Abd al-Mahdi claimed in December that there are no
"pure" US military bases in the country. Anbar Provincial
Council reported that a number of 50 US military trucks headed from Kuwait to
Ayn al-Assad base west of the province without permission.Council member Eid al-Ammash
said in a press statement that the 50 trucks entered the base without informing
the local government, noting, "The Council of Anbar does not have any
powers to prevent the uncontrolled movements of US forces in the province."The federal
government and the parliament's security and defense committee "bear full
responsibility for the American presence and the violation of Iraqi sovereignty,"
Ammash added.
