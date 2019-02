PM bans foreign forces from roaming inside Iraq without his permission

2019/02/15 | 11:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree orderingsecurity institutions to prevent friendly forces to roam inside Iraqi citieswithout his permission as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a sourcesaid.Abd al-Mahdi claimed in December that there are no"pure" US military bases in the country. Anbar ProvincialCouncil reported that a number of 50 US military trucks headed from Kuwait toAyn al-Assad base west of the province without permission.Council member Eid al-Ammashsaid in a press statement that the 50 trucks entered the base without informingthe local government, noting, "The Council of Anbar does not have anypowers to prevent the uncontrolled movements of US forces in the province."The federalgovernment and the parliament's security and defense committee "bear fullresponsibility for the American presence and the violation of Iraqi sovereignty,"Ammash added.