Khalaf: Mercenaries use weapons to kill demonstrators, accusing the security forces

2020/01/23 | 21:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, confirmed today, Thursday, that A group of mercenaries using weapons to kill demonstrators to attach charges to the security forces.

Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "We have video clips showing the guns and weapons that are used by the infiltrators to kill people for the purpose of fueling the situation and sowing discord and sticking to the armed forces." The perpetrators of these crimes are from the grip of justice.



The Security Media Cell announced today, Thursday, that an affiliate was injured by throwing a hand grenade from the top of Muhammad al-Qasim, while she called on the demonstrators to demonstrate in their safe areas in Tahrir Square, so that the security forces could protect them.