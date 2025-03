2025-03-18 10:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oilprices stabilized, on Tuesday, as global oil prices increased.

Basrah Heavy crude remainedsteady at $68.22 per barrel, while BasrahMedium crude stabilized at $71.27 per barrel.

Brent futures rose 18 cents to$71.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 19 cents to $67.73 a barrel.