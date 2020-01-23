Salih discusses with Mark Roth the revitalization of the Iraqi economy

2020/01/23 | 21:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Barham Salih, President of the Republic, discussed with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Roth today, Thursday, the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the statement of the Information Office of the Presidency of the Republic, which “The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, met in Davos, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rote.” During the meeting, they discussed “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to improve them and the Netherlands’s contribution to revitalizing the Iraqi economy and developing infrastructure.” In addition to investment in the fields of industry, agriculture and energy.



”

He added, the statement that "issues of common concern and developments in regional and international situations were discussed.