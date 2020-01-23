Salih, Dutch' PM discuss bilateral ties: presidency

2020/01/23 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte today in Davos, Switzerland, President Salih examined bilateral relations.

The President and Premier Rutte highlighted the ways of improving their ties and joint cooperation.



And Netherlands' contributions to stimulate Iraq's economy and its participation in infrastructure development as well as investment in the areas of energy, industry and agriculture, they underlined.

The discussions at the meeting covered matters of common interest and developments in international and regional situation.