Kurdistan: Al-Sulaymaniyah leads in marriages, divorces

2025-03-18 15:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyahrecorded the highest marriage and divorce rates in the Kurdistan Region in 2024,according to official data from the Court of Appeal.

Statistics show that 18,522marriages and 5,745 divorces were registered in the province, leading othercities in both categories. The province also recorded 19 second marriages.

Erbil followed with 17,591marriages, 3,878 divorces and 45 second marriages, while Duhok registered12,199 marriages, 2,033 divorces, and 24 second marriages. Kirkuk and Garmiandid not report any second marriages, with 2,706 marriages and 728 divorcesrecorded.

Divorce rates have been risingacross Iraq, with over 357,000 cases recorded in the past four years. In 2021,73,155 cases were registered, dropping to 68,410 in 2022 before increasing to71,016 in 2023. By July 2024, 45,306 divorces had already been recorded.

The Kurdistan Region hasexperienced a similar trend, with more than 120,000 divorce cases filed overthe past 13 years.