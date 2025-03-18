ISX reports +$6M in weekly trading

2025-03-18 15:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Tuesday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 8 billion IQD ($6.1 million).

According to the recorded data, 3,539,643,000 shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing 8 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index closed the week at 987.24 points, reflecting a 0.52% decrease compared to the previous week's closure.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3407 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.