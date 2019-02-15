Iraq, Syria in talks to reopen strategic crossing used by ISIS

2019/02/15 | 11:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — Iraq and Syria are in talks to reopen a key border crossing at the Euphrates River that links central provinces of both provinces.Syria's Ambassador to Iraq Satam Jadaan al-Dandah met with Iraqi Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah, the deputy head to the Chief of Staff for Iraqi Army Operations, on Thursday in Baghdad.They discussed reopening the al-Hasiba border crossing, according to Syria's state-run SANA. It link al-Boukamal in Syria's Deir ez-Zor governorate with al-Qaim in Iraq's Anbar.Iraq's Ministry of Defense confirmed the details of the meeting They discussed "a mechanism for opening the Hasiba crossing," according to the Iraqi readout.
Security and "joint coordination" were also touched on.
It was used as a strategic crossing for ISIS militants through the conflict.
The last vestiges of ISIS are actively targeted by Iraqi forces on both sides of the border in coordination with Damascus.The Iraqi forces also work with the US-led international anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq.
North of the Euphrates, the Syrian Democratic Forces with the support of the coalition, have pushed the extremists in the small pocket just north of the river.
