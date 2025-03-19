KDP, PUK reach agreement on new KRG government

2025-03-19 00:36:08 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The two main political parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), announced on Tuesday that they had reached a joint vision for the upcoming phase.

In a joint statement following their meeting, both parties confirmed that this vision will serve as the foundation for forming a new government aimed at improving services for citizens, reiterating that the vision would be central to establishing the new government and enhancing the quality of services provided to the public.

Peshmarga leader and KDP negotiator, Pishtewan Sadeq, posted on his official Facebook page that the two sides had agreed during the meeting on "a joint vision that will form the basis for the formation of the upcoming government and other institutions, in a way that better serves the citizens."

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the meeting was part of ongoing efforts between the two parties to reach an agreement on the distribution of positions and the mechanisms for forming the next government, amidst hopes of achieving a political consensus that would strengthen the region's stability.

The KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, had announced on Sunday that most of the positions in the new government had been nearly finalized following a meeting between the party's deputy head, Masrour Barzani, and the president of the PUK, Pavel Talabani, in Erbil. There are expectations that the "Kurdistan Alliance," which united the two parties in previous terms, could be revived.

Meanwhile, after the parliamentary elections held in October 2024, political forces in the region have been unable to reach an agreement on forming the new government. Despite nearly five months passing since the elections, the region remains in a political deadlock, with the current government operating in a caretaker capacity since the end of its mandate in 2022.