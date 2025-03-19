Erbil: special celebration of 'Red Wednesday'

2025-03-19 03:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party held a celebration onTuesday to mark "Red Wednesday" or "Chaharshanbe Suri" atthe party's headquarters and its camp in the city of Erbil.

The event was attended by a group of Iranianrefugees, along with Peshmerga forces affiliated with the party and several ofits leaders.

Red Wednesday is a historic celebrationtraditionally held on the last Tuesday evening before the arrival of the Nowruzfestival. The celebration is not exclusive to Kurds; it is also celebrated byother Iranian and Middle Eastern peoples, as well as in countries such asAzerbaijan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and India.

The festivities, captured by Shafaq News Agency’s camera, featured folkactivities, traditional dances, and the lighting of bonfires, which areconsidered a symbol of the approaching Nowruz national holiday.