British Firm to supply Date Palms to Iraq

2025-03-19 04:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers authorised the Ministry of Agriculture to contract with Date Palm Developments Ltd (DPD) to supply 20,000 tissue-cultured palm seedlings as part of the National Program for Date Palm Rehabilitation and Seedling Propagation in Iraq for 2024. The council also exempted it from government contracting and budget execution regulations. […]

