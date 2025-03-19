Spanish Fashion Chain to Open First Stores in Iraq

2025-03-19 04:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Spanish fashion retail chain Inditex has said it will launch its first stores in Iraq this year. The announcement in the Group's FY 2024 results is part of a general worldwide expansion. Inditex did not specify which brands will be introduced to Iraq, but the group includes Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, […]

