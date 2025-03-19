2025-03-19 04:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with India's newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Sumin Baghchi, to discuss bilateral relations and economic collaboration. Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to strengthening ties with India, proposing the establishment of an Iraq-India Economic Cooperation Council and the activation of the Iraq-India Business Council. He also invited […]

The post Iraq PM pushes Iraq-India Business Council first appeared on Iraq Business News.