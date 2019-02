NASA heading back to Moon soon, this time to stay

2019/02/15 | 12:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-NASA is accelerating plans to return Americans to the Moon,and this time, the US space agency says it will be there to stay, AFP reported.Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, told reportersThursday that the agency plans to speed up plans backed by President DonaldTrump to return to the moon, using private companies."It's important that we get back to the moon as fast aspossible," said Bridenstine in a meeting at NASA's Washingtonheadquarters, adding he hoped to have astronauts back there by 2028."This time, when we go to the Moon, we're actuallygoing to stay. We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come hometo not go back for another 50 years" he said."We're doing it entirely different than every othercountry in the world. What we're doing is, we're making it sustainable so youcan go back and forth regularly with humans."The last person to walk on the Moon was Eugene Cernan inDecember 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission.Before humans set foot on the lunar surface again, NASA aimsto land an unmanned vehicle on the Moon by 2024, and is already inviting bidsfrom the burgeoning private sector to build the probe.The deadline for bids is March 25, with a first selectiondue in May, a tight timeline for an agency whose past projects have run yearsbehind schedule and billions over budget."For us, if we had any wish, I would like to fly thiscalendar year. We want to go fast," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associateadministrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.However, he admitted that "we may not be able to."NASA's accelerated plans flesh out the Space PolicyDirective that Trump signed in December 2017, envisaging a return to the Moonbefore a manned mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.NASA plans to build a small space station, dubbed Gateway,in the Moon's orbit by 2026. It will serve as a way-station for trips to andfrom the lunar surface, but will not be permanently crewed like theInternational Space Station (ISS), currently in Earth's orbit.As with the ISS, NASA would seek the participation of othercountries, who could provide some of the necessary needed, such as modules forthe Moon station or vehicles to allow landings on the surface."We want numerous providers competing on cost andinnovation," Bridenstine said.Before this manned program, NASA is also pushing to sendscientific instruments and other technological tools to the Moon in 2020 oreven before the end of this year.The agency is also calling for quick-turnaround bids tomanufacture and launch such instruments, offering financial incentives to makeit happen fast."We care about speed," said Thomas Zurbuchen,associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "We do notexpect that every one of those launches or every one of those landings will besuccessful. We are taking risks."