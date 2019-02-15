NASA heading back to Moon soon, this time to stay

2019/02/15 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
NASA is accelerating plans to return Americans to the Moon,
and this time, the US space agency says it will be there to stay, AFP reported.Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, told reporters
Thursday that the agency plans to speed up plans backed by President Donald
Trump to return to the moon, using private companies."It's important that we get back to the moon as fast as
possible," said Bridenstine in a meeting at NASA's Washington
headquarters, adding he hoped to have astronauts back there by 2028."This time, when we go to the Moon, we're actually
going to stay. We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home
to not go back for another 50 years" he said."We're doing it entirely different than every other
country in the world. What we're doing is, we're making it sustainable so you
can go back and forth regularly with humans."The last person to walk on the Moon was Eugene Cernan in
December 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission.Before humans set foot on the lunar surface again, NASA aims
to land an unmanned vehicle on the Moon by 2024, and is already inviting bids
from the burgeoning private sector to build the probe.The deadline for bids is March 25, with a first selection
due in May, a tight timeline for an agency whose past projects have run years
behind schedule and billions over budget."For us, if we had any wish, I would like to fly this
calendar year. We want to go fast," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate
administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.However, he admitted that "we may not be able to."NASA's accelerated plans flesh out the Space Policy
Directive that Trump signed in December 2017, envisaging a return to the Moon
before a manned mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.NASA plans to build a small space station, dubbed Gateway,
in the Moon's orbit by 2026. It will serve as a way-station for trips to and
from the lunar surface, but will not be permanently crewed like the
International Space Station (ISS), currently in Earth's orbit.As with the ISS, NASA would seek the participation of other
countries, who could provide some of the necessary needed, such as modules for
the Moon station or vehicles to allow landings on the surface."We want numerous providers competing on cost and
innovation," Bridenstine said.Before this manned program, NASA is also pushing to send
scientific instruments and other technological tools to the Moon in 2020 or
even before the end of this year.The agency is also calling for quick-turnaround bids to
manufacture and launch such instruments, offering financial incentives to make
it happen fast."We care about speed," said Thomas Zurbuchen,
associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "We do not
expect that every one of those launches or every one of those landings will be
successful. We are taking risks."
NASA is accelerating plans to return Americans to the Moon,
and this time, the US space agency says it will be there to stay, AFP reported.Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, told reporters
Thursday that the agency plans to speed up plans backed by President Donald
Trump to return to the moon, using private companies."It's important that we get back to the moon as fast as
possible," said Bridenstine in a meeting at NASA's Washington
headquarters, adding he hoped to have astronauts back there by 2028."This time, when we go to the Moon, we're actually
going to stay. We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home
to not go back for another 50 years" he said."We're doing it entirely different than every other
country in the world. What we're doing is, we're making it sustainable so you
can go back and forth regularly with humans."The last person to walk on the Moon was Eugene Cernan in
December 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission.Before humans set foot on the lunar surface again, NASA aims
to land an unmanned vehicle on the Moon by 2024, and is already inviting bids
from the burgeoning private sector to build the probe.The deadline for bids is March 25, with a first selection
due in May, a tight timeline for an agency whose past projects have run years
behind schedule and billions over budget."For us, if we had any wish, I would like to fly this
calendar year. We want to go fast," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate
administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.However, he admitted that "we may not be able to."NASA's accelerated plans flesh out the Space Policy
Directive that Trump signed in December 2017, envisaging a return to the Moon
before a manned mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.NASA plans to build a small space station, dubbed Gateway,
in the Moon's orbit by 2026. It will serve as a way-station for trips to and
from the lunar surface, but will not be permanently crewed like the
International Space Station (ISS), currently in Earth's orbit.As with the ISS, NASA would seek the participation of other
countries, who could provide some of the necessary needed, such as modules for
the Moon station or vehicles to allow landings on the surface."We want numerous providers competing on cost and
innovation," Bridenstine said.Before this manned program, NASA is also pushing to send
scientific instruments and other technological tools to the Moon in 2020 or
even before the end of this year.The agency is also calling for quick-turnaround bids to
manufacture and launch such instruments, offering financial incentives to make
it happen fast."We care about speed," said Thomas Zurbuchen,
associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "We do not
expect that every one of those launches or every one of those landings will be
successful. We are taking risks."