2025-03-19 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Daraa, SANA- On the first anniversary of victory and liberation, hundreds of Daraa residents flocked to Panorama Square in Daraa city Tuesday evening to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the Syrian revolution. The participants, who carried national flags, chanted slogans denouncing the violations committed by the criminal regime against Daraa people and all Syrians in …