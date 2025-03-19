Erbil: 16 arrested, over a ton of Captagon seized

2025-03-19 13:20:40 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish security forces arrested 16 individuals and seized82 kilograms of narcotics, along with more than a ton of Captagon pills, inrecent operations.

Arkan Omar, an official at the Kurdistan Region’s Anti-NarcoticsDirectorate, announced on Wednesday that Asayish had apprehended 16 suspectsand confiscated the illicit substances in their possession.

“In coordination with Iraqi forces, two joint operations in Baghdad andMosul led to the seizure of 1,170 kilograms of Captagon—1,100 kilograms inBaghdad and 70 kilograms in Mosul,” Omar added.