Salih, Razzaz stress need to achieve regional stability

2020/01/24 | 20:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

On the sidelines of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, President Barham Salih held talks today with Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.

The President stressed that Iraq is looking forward to building good relations with its Arab and regional environment.



The importance of achieving security and stability in the region as well as distancing Iraq from axes policy and settling scores, he underlined.

The discussions at the meeting focused on the recent regional and international developments, the means of stepping up Iraqi-Jordanian ties furthermore the issues of common concern.