No fishing: Kurdistan bans for three months

2025-03-19 16:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, authorities in the KurdistanRegion announced a three-month fishing ban to conserve fish stocks and protectthe aquatic environment.

The ban, effective from March 20 until June 20, applies toall forms of fishing without exception, Hemin Kamer Khan, spokesperson for theForest and Environment Police in Al-Sulaymaniyah, said during a pressconference, pointing out that “it is essential for fishermen and those in thefishery industry to comply with this directive throughout the ban period.”

The measure is part of broader environmental policiesaimed at preserving the Region’s natural resources and ensuring thesustainability of fish populations. The decision follows environmental studieshighlighting the importance of maintaining aquatic ecosystem balance.

The Region enforces annualfishing restrictions during specific seasons to curb overfishing and preservebiodiversity in local rivers and lakes.