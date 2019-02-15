Taliban confront fake news, social media in propaganda war

2019/02/15 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Fighting "fake" news, wrestling with social media,
and deploying an intern army – the Taliban's sprawling propaganda machine
embraces modernity even as the group vows to enforce Islamist controls on
journalists if it returns to power, AFP reported.Notorious for banning TV and radio under its iron-fisted
1996-2001 regime, the militants have proven surprisingly deft at adapting to
the ever-changing nature of modern media.The Taliban's official spokesman now tweets real-time
updates about battlefield operations and its media arm stays in direct contact
with journalists on a range of messaging apps."Media is considered one side of the struggle,"
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP via WhatsApp."We are not against modern technology," a senior
Taliban source with links to the insurgents' media wing told AFP."This is the need of the hour and using it is not
against Islamic Shariah."But the source admits his team struggles at times to control
their own narrative.High-profile interviews have taken place without the media
wing's knowledge, sparking hurried denials along with confusion over the
identity of the interviewee and whether he can really claim to speak for the
Taliban.Unverified leaks to media outlets from alleged Taliban
sources are frequent.Fake or unauthorized accounts sprout often on social media,
while their official Facebook pages and Twitter handles are regularly banned
only to be restarted under another name.Even the official spokesman, Mujahid, is widely believed to
be not one man but a moniker used by the information wing to issue statements.The operation can be dizzying, admits the Taliban source.Truth greater than fictionThe increasingly refined production has not gone unnoticed,
with NATO regularly briefing top officials on Taliban content."It gives us an idea of what the group is thinking
about that day," said Colonel Knut Peters, spokesman for NATO's Resolute
Support mission in Kabul.The casualty figures they release are often wildly
exaggerated, but the group has been known to describe their operations more
accurately, with fewer outlandish battlefield claims."The Taliban have discovered that truth has a greater
impact than fiction," said Graeme Smith, a consultant for International
Crisis Group.Journalists said insurgents are also often more responsive
than the government."When a journalist was killed in Farah province, (a
few) weeks back, I wrote to the Taliban spokesman, and I got the reply in
minutes," said A. Mujeeb Khalvatgar, the director of an Afghan media
support group, who said he is still waiting for a statement from the
president's office.Information remains difficult to verify, however. Pakistani
senior journalist Tahir Khan, who showed AFP a stream of messages, photos and
voice notes from the Taliban on his mobile phone, said the information was
"not usually correct".But in a campaign like this, the battle for the truth might
not matter. "This war... one major factor is psychological
propaganda," he added.Its value is demonstrated by how high the media operation
goes.The Taliban leadership gives orders to a handful of
high-ranking militants responsible for the group's media strategy, the militant
source said.They work across five different language services – Pashto,
Dari, English, Urdu and Arabic – with dozens of volunteers who produce
multimedia content.Print magazines target rural audiences without mobile
phones, while slick propaganda videos and songs reach the illiterate.The army of interns include journalism school students,
along with IT experts who monitor the latest trends, the source claimed."They are servants of God, volunteers," he said.Code of conductThe Islamists maintained strict control over media during
their brutal rule. Most foreign journalists fled the country, while Afghan
reporters often worked undercover for fear of being violently harassed or
accused of spying.In the 17 years since the US invasion, Afghanistan's media
has flourished.But their success has made them targets, starting in 2016,
when the Taliban killed seven employees of popular TV channel Tolo – the first
major attack on Afghan media since 2001.Journalists have faced killings, attacks and abductions. In
2018 Afghanistan was ranked the most dangerous country for journalists in the
world."Now (the Taliban are) using media a lot. It doesn't
mean they believe in freedom of expression," said Khalvatgar."It means that they know how to use the media... as a
propaganda tool, not as a right of the people."Meanwhile unprecedented talks between the Taliban and
Washington have sparked fears of a potential US exit and a possible return to
power for the insurgents.The Taliban source said the group has no wish to shutter
Afghan outlets – but journalists would have to comply with an unspecified
"code of conduct" in line with Islamic Shariah.Female anchors, common in Afghanistan today, would not be
allowed on camera."It's better that they stay at home or join some other
respectable profession," said the Taliban source.But foreign media would be welcomed, he claimed, unlike in
the past."We sheltered Osama [bin Laden] and provided him all
our respect because he was our guest," he said."Everyone who comes from any other country will be our
guest."
