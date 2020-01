2020/01/24 | 21:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Nearly three dozen US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries or concussion in the recent Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq housing American personnel, the Pentagon said Friday, according to AFP.

"Thirty-four total members have been diagnosed with concussions and TBI (traumatic brain injury)," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.