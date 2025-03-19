Iran: No more hijab street patrols

2025-03-19 17:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq New/ Iran has officiallydisbanded its morality police, which enforced the country’s mandatory hijablaws, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced.

According to local media, Qalibafsaid that the revised law includes the complete abolition of the moralitypolice, also known as "Guidance Patrols." However, he emphasized thathijab laws remain in place.

He added that the amendments weredesigned to "shift enforcement methods and create public consensus on thehijab issue."

Iran has previously debatedmodifying hijab enforcement policies, with authorities exploring alternativemeasures before adopting this amendment.

The move follows years of publicdefiance against hijab mandates, including recent acts of protest. In February2025, a woman in Mashhad staged a dramatic demonstration, undressing andclimbing onto a police car to denounce the government’s dress code enforcement.Her act followed the December passage of the Chastity and Hijab Law, whichimposed harsher penalties on women defying dress regulations.

Meanwhile, authorities have expandedsurveillance, using drones and facial recognition technology to enforce hijablaws, raising human rights concerns.