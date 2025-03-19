President Barzani’s message: Moderation key in Kurdistan

2025-03-19 17:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani met with Sheikh Madih Sheikh OthmanNaqshbandi, supervisor of schools and khanqahs affiliated with Sheikh OthmanSiraj Al-Din Al-Bayara, along with a delegation of religious scholars andacademics.

According to the Kurdistan RegionPresidency, the meeting, attended by Minister of Endowments and ReligiousAffairs Pshtiwan Sadiq and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, focused on promotingmoderation and rejecting extremism. Discussions emphasized the essential roleof religious leaders in fostering tolerance and countering radical ideologiesin a responsible manner.

?????? ???????? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ????????? ???????????https://t.co/UlARF9huBs pic.twitter.com/LVM1BcnnNm — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 19, 2025

Barzani expressed support for theirefforts. “Religious scholars play a crucial role in strengthening a culture ofmoderation and coexistence,” he stated, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’scommitment to supporting centrist discourse and interfaith harmony.



