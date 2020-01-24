Salih to Italian FM: It is necessary to support Iraq stability

2020/01/24 | 22:45 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

President Barham Salih stressed the need to respect the decision of the Iraqi parliament regarding the foreign troops in Iraq.

This came during his meeting with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Mai in Rome today’s Friday.

Salih expressed thanks for Italy important contribution in the international coalition against Daesh, included a statement of the President’s Office to Iraqi News Agency INA.

The statement added that the President asserted need to support stability in Iraq and joint action to establish peace and security in the country and the region.