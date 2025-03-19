KRI first: Halabja gets first woman governor

2025-03-19 19:21:39 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednsday, The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region(KRI) announced the appointment of a woman as the governor, marking a historicfirst for the Region.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Nokhsha Nasih had been appointedas the acting governor of Halabja, with her duties officially handed over byInterior Minister Reber Ahmed, following an order from Prime Minister MasrourBarzani.

During a meeting attended by the Director General of the Diwan, the InteriorMinister extended his congratulations to the new governor, wishing her successin serving the city of Halabja and its residents.

He urged her to represent all of the province's citizens and work towardimplementing the policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government for the benefitof the people.

The Ministry also expressed its appreciation for the role of the outgoinggovernor of Halabja, Azad Tawfiq, commending his efforts and contributions inrepresenting the Kurdistan Regional Government and promoting the development ofthe province.