Central Bank seizes counterfeit currency, urges against dealing with unlicensed entities

2025-03-20 09:00:02 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-The Central Bank of Syria announced that, in collaboration with the Damascus Governorate Police, it had seized counterfeit currency and uncovered unlicensed individuals and businesses conducting exchange and remittance activities. The operation also led to the confiscation of counterfeit foreign currencies, including U.S. dollars and Saudi riyals. Citizens have been urged to avoid dealing …