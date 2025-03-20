Basrah crudes drop, contrasting with global oil prices

2025-03-20 09:50:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrahcrude oil prices edged lower with a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by $1.04or 1.51% to $67.80 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $1.04 (1.48%),reaching $70.85 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents,or 0.6%, to stand at $71.21 a barrel by 0423 GMT, their highest level sinceMarch 3. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 38 cents, or 0.6%, to$67.54.