Pompeo meets EU's top diplomat after Pence's Iran accusations
2019/02/15 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met

with the EU’s top diplomat in Brussels on Friday, a day after Vice President

Mike Pence accused America’s traditional European allies of trying to undermine

US sanctions against Iran, reported Reuters.The meeting with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy

chief, was scheduled before Pence’s rebuke of European powers during a Middle

East peace conference in Warsaw on Thursday, which Mogherini missed, citing a

scheduling conflict at NATO.Mogherini, who helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between

Iran and world powers, greeted Pompeo in front of a bank of cameras at the EU’s

headquarters in Brussels before they headed into a conference room for the

breakfast meeting, which was scheduled to last about an hour.Mogherini shook her head and waved off a question from the

media about what she thought of Pence’s speech in Warsaw on Thursday, where he

accused the European Union of trying to break the impact of US economic

sanctions on Iran.Pence’s unusually tough words for allies Germany, France and

Britain reflect Washington’s strategy to try to isolate Iran, in remarks that

were likely to further strain transatlantic relations.Trump last year pulled the United States out of the 2015

Iran deal, under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return

for the lifting of sanctions.On Thursday, speaking at NATO before Pence’s comments,

Mogherini said the United States and the European Union had “different views”

on the Iran nuclear deal and said upholding it was critical to European

security because it prevented Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.European countries say they share Washington’s concerns

about Iran’s involvement in wars in Yemen and Syria but believe withdrawing

from the nuclear deal was a mistake, and have promised to try to salvage the

deal as long as Iran continues to abide by it. In practice, European companies

have accepted new US sanctions on Iran and abandoned plans to invest there.France, Germany and Britain agreed in January to open a new

channel for non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, through a Special

Purpose Vehicle (SPV) meant to help match Iranian oil and gas exports against

purchases of EU goods.However, the trade vehicle will likely take months to become

operational and diplomats said it will be used only for smaller trade, for

example of humanitarian products or food.



