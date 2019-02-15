Pompeo meets EU's top diplomat after Pence's Iran accusations

2019/02/15 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met
with the EU’s top diplomat in Brussels on Friday, a day after Vice President
Mike Pence accused America’s traditional European allies of trying to undermine
US sanctions against Iran, reported Reuters.The meeting with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy
chief, was scheduled before Pence’s rebuke of European powers during a Middle
East peace conference in Warsaw on Thursday, which Mogherini missed, citing a
scheduling conflict at NATO.Mogherini, who helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between
Iran and world powers, greeted Pompeo in front of a bank of cameras at the EU’s
headquarters in Brussels before they headed into a conference room for the
breakfast meeting, which was scheduled to last about an hour.Mogherini shook her head and waved off a question from the
media about what she thought of Pence’s speech in Warsaw on Thursday, where he
accused the European Union of trying to break the impact of US economic
sanctions on Iran.Pence’s unusually tough words for allies Germany, France and
Britain reflect Washington’s strategy to try to isolate Iran, in remarks that
were likely to further strain transatlantic relations.Trump last year pulled the United States out of the 2015
Iran deal, under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return
for the lifting of sanctions.On Thursday, speaking at NATO before Pence’s comments,
Mogherini said the United States and the European Union had “different views”
on the Iran nuclear deal and said upholding it was critical to European
security because it prevented Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.European countries say they share Washington’s concerns
about Iran’s involvement in wars in Yemen and Syria but believe withdrawing
from the nuclear deal was a mistake, and have promised to try to salvage the
deal as long as Iran continues to abide by it. In practice, European companies
have accepted new US sanctions on Iran and abandoned plans to invest there.France, Germany and Britain agreed in January to open a new
channel for non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, through a Special
Purpose Vehicle (SPV) meant to help match Iranian oil and gas exports against
purchases of EU goods.However, the trade vehicle will likely take months to become
operational and diplomats said it will be used only for smaller trade, for
example of humanitarian products or food.
