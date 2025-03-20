Israel-Gaza war live: dozens reported dead after night of Israeli strikes on Gaza

2025-03-20 12:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip say 58 people killed by Israeli attacks overnight

Iran will consider both the threats and opportunities contained in a letter from US president Donald Trump urging Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Germany’s foreign minister has warned Syrian authorities to ensure peace and security for all Syrians, two weeks after violent clashes that killed at least 1,500 civilians, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The appalling bouts of violence two weeks ago have cost a massive amount of trust.”

Continue reading...