Iraq Launches $14m Infrastructure Projects in Sinjar, Nineveh

2025-03-20 12:30:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has announced the launch of 14 infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in Sinjar and the Nineveh Plains, with a total budget of 18 billion IQD [$13.7 million]. These projects aim to rebuild roads and key infrastructure, supporting the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Funded by the […]

