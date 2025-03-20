Iraq interested in joining International Solar Alliance

2025-03-20 12:30:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Prime Minister has expressed Iraq's interest in joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Mohammed S. Al-Sudani made the comment in a statement following a meeting with India's newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Sumin Baghchi. The ISA, headquartered in India, describes itself as a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed […]

