Salih: Supporting stability in Iraq is a crucial step to eradicate extremism

A statement of the media office of the President of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency said that "President Salih discussed with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome the regional and international situation and the latest developments in the region, and discussed the decision of the Iraqi parliament to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, and the need to support stability The country and respect for its sovereignty and national decision.



The President of the Republic stressed that "achieving security and supporting stability in the country is a critical step for eliminating extremism and ending the state of tension and escalation that may harm us all," stressing that "Iraq's external relations are based on providing supreme national interests away from the dictates and policy of the axes."

He pointed out "the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the horizons of cooperation and trade in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries," praising "the positive role Italy offers in its support to Iraq in various fields, especially in the fight against terrorism and the drying of its sources and sources of funding."