Cooperation Protocol between Atomic Energy and the University of Al-Nahrain

2020/01/25 | 16:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Directorate of Atomic Energy Affairs of the Atomic Energy Authority signed today, Saturday, a protocol of cooperation with the University of Al-Nahrain.

The director of the Atomic Energy Affairs Department, Dr.



Ahmed Saddam Al-Mawla, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The supervisor of the nuclear formations, Dr.



Majed Al-Saadi, is the one who signed the protocol, joint cooperation with the Dean of the College of Science at the University of Al-Nahrain, Dr.



Taha Shawi Murad, entitled (immediate visions and the future perspective of cooperation) Joint between the Directorate of Atomic Energy Affairs and the University of Al-Nahrain) and sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Organization in Vienna, "noting that" this document aims to raise the level of cooperation in the field of atomic energy between the Directorate and the University of Al-Nahrain.

Al-Mawla pointed out that "the agreement includes cooperation in the field of research and the international network for nuclear information, as well as in the field of nuclear education and training, and the involvement of researchers and teaching staff in projects supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency in the field of education, training, and coordination in the field of seminars, workshops, and courses in the nuclear field," indicating "The protocol also includes the unification and development of educational curricula in the nuclear field through a proposal to combine Al-Nahrain University with the University of Baghdad and the Technological University within a project under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and in cooperation with the European Network Decidedly nuclear, education, standardization and development of education curricula on the pattern of the European system.



He added that "the protocol also includes technical advice by providing technical advice from both parties in the event of requirements for information and special software as well as holding periodic meetings to discuss and evaluate the level of work in terms of joint cooperation."