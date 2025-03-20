Weekly tally: Turkiye neutralizes 21 PKK militants

2025-03-20 15:21:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish National DefenseMinistry announced that 21 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) hadbeen neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria over the past seven days.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer toindividuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

During a press conference, the Ministry's spokesperson, ZekiAktürk, revealed that since the beginning of 2025, a total of 523 PKK membershave been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria.

Since more than three weeks, the PKK declared a ceasefire inresponse to a call from its leader Abdullah Öcalan marking a significant stepafter more than four decades of conflict with Turkiye.