Iran’s spring message: Newroz greetings extend to Iraq and beyond

2025-03-20 15:21:11 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday,Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi extended Newroz greetings to severalcountries, including Iraq, highlighting the festival’s role in strengtheningcultural and diplomatic ties across the region.

According to Iranian statemedia, Araghchi sent messages to his counterparts in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan,Kazakhstan, and India, wishing them peace and prosperity.

He highlighted Newroz as acultural tradition that strengthens historical ties and promotes coexistence.“This ancient tradition, inspired by the arrival of spring, the renewal ofnature, and the revival of the earth, embodies the values of peace andjustice.”

Newroz, marking the first dayof the Kurdish new year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 inthe Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday,symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions dating back thousands of years.