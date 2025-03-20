From clay tablets to modern tables: Iraq's timeless cuisine

2025-03-20 16:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi cuisine is a reflectionof the country’s rich history and deep-rooted traditions, offering more thanjust nourishment—it embodies culture and hospitality. From the smoky aroma ofMasgouf grilling along the Tigris to the delicate sweetness of date-filledpastries, every dish tells a story.

Bustling markets overflow with the scent ofspices, while family tables are filled with slow-cooked stews, fragrant rice,and freshly baked bread, making Iraqi cuisine an experience of warmth,generosity, and heritage.

A Multi-Layered Taste

For Palestinian media professor LubnaAl-Ashqar, a visit to Iraq was as much about flavors as it was aboutlandscapes. “There are similarities between Iraqi and Palestinian cuisine,” shereflects, “but the distinct spices and ingredients here truly stand out. Therichness and depth of the dishes are unique.”

Iraqi cuisine is known for bold flavors,slow-cooked stews, and generous portions. Al-Ashqar immersed herself inclassics like Kebabs, Masgouf, and Pacha, a slow-cooked sheep delicacy,alongside Tashreeb, where chunks of bread soak up a fragrant broth.

Yet, Iraq’s sweets left the strongestimpression. “I couldn’t resist taking some home,” she says with a smile. “Iraqibaklava is unlike any other, perfectly balanced between sweetness and crunch.”

Journalist Khaloud Al-Amiri, who has guidednumerous foreign guests, shares a few must-try dishes: “Dolma, Biryani, Siya?a(broad beans with eggs), Geymar Arab, Lamb Tashreeb, Kebabs, and grilled fishare always a hit.”

Breakfast is where many visitors first fallin love with Iraqi cuisine. Kathrin Ioannis recalls tasting Geymar Arab, acreamy dairy treat served with honey and flaky Kahi pastries. “I was hookedfrom the first bite,” she says. “The honey’s sweetness complementing the richcream felt like a warm hug on a plate.”

But the real magic came later, by theTigris, where the smoky scent of Masgouf mingled with the evening breeze,making the experience unforgettable. “This is like nothing I’ve ever had,” shesays, clearly impressed by the rich flavors. “The combination of smoke andspices is incredible.”

Iraq’s iconic dishes continue to captivatetravelers. The beloved Biryani, distinct from its South Asian counterpart, is afragrant rice dish studded with nuts, raisins, and spices. “Iraqi Biryani is acelebration of texture and flavor,” says Baghdad-based chef Mustafa Hassan.“The nuts and raisins add a sweetness that balances the spiciness of the rice,making it a complex yet comforting dish.”

Iraq’s beverages add another layer to theexperience. British traveler Michael Thompson recalls his first taste of ChaiIraqi, brewed with cardamom and served in small glass cups. “The deep, spicedflavor was unlike any tea I had before,” he reflects. Often brewed over asamovar, Iraqi Chai is a daily ritual that fosters conversation and connection.Another favorite is Laban, a chilled yogurt-based drink that offers arefreshing respite from Iraq’s sweltering summers.

Rooted in Ancient Traditions

Iraqi cuisine traces its origins back toancient civilizations like the Sumerians, Babylonians, and Assyrians. Theearliest known recipes, preserved on clay tablets from 1750 BC, describe stews,roasted meats, and bread-making techniques still in use today.

Folklore researcher Dr. Mahdi Muntherexplains, “Many of Iraq’s beloved dishes have roots in these civilizations.Iraqi cuisine stands as a testament to resilience, cultural exchange, andtime-honored traditions.”

One of Iraq’s oldest dishes, Habee?, datesback to the Sumerians, who cooked it in large clay pots over open fires. Asymbol of hospitality, it was served at daily meals and grand feasts alike.“Habee? is not just food, it’s a dish that tells stories of family, community,and history,” notes Dr. Munther.

During the Ottoman period, Dolma, stuffedvegetables with rice, meat, and herbs, became a staple in Iraq, evolving withlocal ingredients. Baghdad-born food historian Layla Jamil explains, “Iraq’sDolma is unique. The use of fresh herbs and vine leaves from Mesopotamia’sfertile plains creates a distinct flavor that sets it apart.”

Once the centerpiece of royal Abbasidfeasts, Quzi, a whole lamb slow-roasted with rice, nuts, and spices, symbolizesIraq’s culinary mastery. “We serve Quzi at large gatherings and weddings,”shares Iraqi chef Amira Al-Khansaa. “It’s a dish of abundance, bringing peopletogether in celebration.”

Kubba, crispy bulgur dumplings filled withspiced meat, traces its origins back to ancient Babylon. Over time, ittransitioned from a royal delicacy to an Iraqi street food staple. “Walkingthrough Baghdad, you’ll see people enjoying it everywhere,” says food vendorMahmoud Al-Saleh. “It’s a dish that connects the past with the present.”

Hospitality Beyond the Meal

Meals in Iraq are about more thannourishment, they are moments of connection, storytelling, and warmth. Visitorsare often surprised by the generosity of their hosts, who insist on servingmore even when guests are full.

During Ramadan, the tradition of Iftarextends beyond families to entire communities. American tourist Richard Hall,visiting Iraq during Ramadan, recalls, “I was walking in Baghdad when a familyinvited me to their table. They didn’t know me, but they welcomed me withouthesitation. It was more than a meal, it was an embrace.”

Tea is another cornerstone of Iraqihospitality. Served in small glass cups, it is accompanied by sweets likeBaklava or Kahi pastries. “Drinking tea in Iraq isn’t just about the drink,”says American traveler Ethan Scott. “It’s about conversation, relationships,and community.”

Even beyond the home, this generosity isevident. Shopkeepers often offer customers extra treats, whether fruit, spices,or fresh bread. A 2023 study on Middle Eastern hospitality highlights Iraq asone of the region’s most welcoming destinations, where visitors leave not justwell-fed but deeply moved by the warmth they encounter.





