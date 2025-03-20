Iraqi-Russian Anti-Corruption Agreement

2025-03-20 16:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission and Russia's Prosecutor General's Office have begun implementing their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on anti-corruption cooperation, focusing on asset recovery and international legal assistance. During a meeting with a Russian delegation, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Head of the Integrity Commission, emphasized the need to modernize anti-corruption mechanisms to […]

