2025-03-20 16:50:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United States has pushed the Iraqi government to finalise an agreement with international oil companies (IOCs) to resume crude oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP). At the daily press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters: "We're urging the Iraqi Government to reach an agreement ... with […]

The post US pushes to Resume Oil Exports from Iraqi Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.